Dear Editor

I HAVE observed from time to time whenever I receive money from a particular renowned money transfer agency, its agents would not give the coins if the transaction so warrants it.

On several occasions on checking after receiving my money and realising the coins not given, I have to go back to the agent. Agents of these agencies should not decide persons do not want the coins due them from their transactions. To do so is open to all kinds of interpretation and speculation.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed