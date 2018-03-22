Teenager fatally stabbed at Mabaruma

A 16-year old boy died while seeking medical attention at the Mabaruma hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed about the body by a man during a drinking spree.

Reports are that Lawrence Leon and another resident of Koriabo on the Barima River, Mabaruma sub-region were imbibing around 0200hrs on Thursday when the two became embroiled in an argument.

The assailant then picked-up a sharp object and stabbed the teen to his back , critically injuring him. Reports are that the young man was brought from the riverine area to the Mabaruma hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after midday on Thursday.

Police have arrested the 24-year old suspect as investigations into the incident are ongoing.