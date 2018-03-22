Kwakwani residents to benefit from improved electricity service

-24-hour service planned as new generator sets commissioned

Residents of Kwakwani are now benefiting from improved electricity supply thanks to the commissioning of two new engines by the Kwakwani Utilities Inc(KUI).

According to a release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), the two new 260 kilowatts engines were commissioned at the power station recently and will meet the demands of the community.

KUI’s General Manager, Fitzhubert McPherson said that the new sets will allow for much improvement within Kwakwani.

“When I took over, there were a lot of complaints and people were dissatisfied with the power they were having cause it was on and off…and the thing is, you weren’t notified about the power outage. With that, I sat with the technical guy and I said we have to get this thing right and we started doing checks and tests,” McPherson said.

He foresees the new sets allowing residents to enjoy 24- hours of electricity, a marked difference from the irregular access they previously faced. The old engine, he added, was in dire need of overhauling.

“We had two CAT sets before; one engine was costing us a lot of money due to a leak it had that was throwing away most of the oil,” McPherson explained. He further said that the decision to purchase the new engines was taken following a July 2017 study by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

McPherson emphasised that KUI is serious about ensuring the longevity of the new sets and, as a result, staff members have already been exposed to training in the operation of the new engines.

“We had a transition to get people knowledgeable of the new sets because we don’t want any mishaps. The representatives from Doosan [the engines reseller] are here doing on the job training, getting the guys them sensitised on how to put the engines on and off. There’s a special way to do it and deviating from that would cause a lot of problems,” McPherson explained. He expressed hope that at least two members of staff will be exposed to additional training.

McPherson anticipates a massive expansion project thanks to the new engines.

While KUI currently serves approximately 1,200 households, the number is expected to grow as the company turns its sights to providing the electricity service to other areas such as West Bank Kwakwani, Jonestown, New Scheme, and Staff Hill.