Toucan Distributors Junior skill level tournament…Wiltshire dominates Carpenter in opening match

THE second night of the Toucan Distributors Skill Level Tournament at the Georgetown Club saw the first Category A matches on Tuesday evening.

The small category only has four players this year and held no surprise in the match between top seed Shomari Wiltshire and Gianni Carpenter, as Wiltshire made light work of her opponent, dominating by sets of 11-1, 11-1, 11-1.

The match between Samuel Ince-Carvalhal and Michael Alphonso was more evenly matched as both players displayed breathtaking shot selection in some outstanding rallies. Ince-Carvalhal held off the younger dynamo Alphonso in three games, securing an 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 hard-fought victory.

Category B also had some closely contested games with Abosaide Cadogan showing striking form to move into the leading position of her category with her second win of the tournament against Demetrius DeAbreu 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.

DeAbreu redeemed himself later in the evening battling to a win against a clever, technical opponent in Madison Fernandes, who showed admirable anticipation but was unable to overcome DeAbreu, who prevailed 11-13, 11-6, 11-3, 11-5.

Demetrius’ brother, Chad DeAbreu, however, stormed home to victory, and is unbeaten in this tournament, safeguarding a certain win in his category.

In the lower categories, emotions ran high and careers were formed as the younger players experienced the ups and downs of stiff competition. The youngsters showed great improvement in their serves and managed some creative rallies.

The competition continues through this week and final matches will be played on Saturday in a full day of squash.

Results for Tuesday:

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire trounced Gianni Carpenter 11-1, 11-1, 11-1.

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Michael Alphonso 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.

Category B

Kirsten Gomes thrashed James Mekdeci 11-4, 11-/2, 11-4.

Demetrius DeAbreu overcame Madison Fernandes 11-13, 11-6, 11-3, 11-5.

Ethan Jonas got the better of Lucas Jonas 9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-4, 11-5.

Abosaide Cadogan defeated Demetrius DeAbreu 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.

Category C

Zachary Persaud beat Louis DaSilva 11-8, 12-10, 11-8.

Jason Gomes bettered Kamir Khan 11-6, 11-9, 12-10.

Category D

Chad DeAbreu thrashed Teija Edwards 11-4, 11-1, 11-4.

Chad DeAbreu whipped Joshua Verwey 11-6, 11-7, 11-5

Category E

Lajuan Munroe defeated Javed Saul 4-11, 11-3, 11-8.

Category F

Manisha Persaud defeated Malia Maikoo 5-11, 11-6, 11- 4.

Christiana Fernandes beat Kaden Pynaendy 7-11, 11-7, 11-3.

Keenen Naraine got past Noah Rahaman 11-3, 12-10.

Grant Fernandes spanked Demetri Lowe 11-7, 11-5.

Category H

Mya Dean overcame Solomon Ince-Cavalhal 5-11, 11-2, 11-9.

Matthew Daby beat Jane Singh 11-9, 8-11, 11-5..