State closes case in Dover wounding trial

AFTER the state closed its case in the George Dover trial on Wednesday in the Georgetown High Court before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury, the accused led his defence.

George Dover opted to remain in the prisoner’s box, where he gave an unsworn statement.

He said, “Kester Yamster asked me wah game I playing and draw something from he waist and I rush to he and hold onto he. We had a scuffle, he ease off me and I run straight to Providence Police Station.”

Before the accused gave his statement, three witnesses testified, including Dr Esan Reid of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, who told the court that he was the attending physician when the virtual complainant (VC) was rushed to the Emergency Unit.

He added that the patient was in respiratory distress, he looked pale and his injuries were life- threatening.

Dr Reid testified that although the patient had three injuries to the body, he had documented only two, explaining that there was limited space on the medical certificate.

Detective Constable Zameen Zakir also took the stand. He was the leading investigator in the matter and he put the allegation to the accused, who said nothing after which he instituted charges.

Relative of the VC, Alicia Payne, testified as the person who took the injured Yamster to the GPHC.

The defence and the state on Wednesday afternoon made closing submissions. The judge will sum up the case on Thursday morning (today) at 09:00hrs, after which the jury will retire to deliberate before they arrive at a verdict.

Dover has pleaded not guilty to the charges for which he stands indicted and is being represented by attorney George Thomas, in association with Gary Best and Nekeisha Persaud.

The accused is indicted for the first count – Attempt to commit murder; and the second count – Wounding with intent (alternative counts), which state that on April 10, 2015, in the county of Demerara, he attempted to murder and wound with intent (to cause bodily harm, to maim or disfigure) the virtual complainant Kester Yamster.

The state is being led by Abigail Gibbs, in association with Shawnette Austin and Tiffini Lyken. In her opening statement, state prosecutor Lyken told the court that the accused George Dover and Yamster were known to each other, since they lived in the same community, but they were not friends.

She stated that on April 10, 2015, the VC left his home and went to buy plantain chips at a stand where he met a friend. He was confronted by the accused, who injured him before escaping.

Lyken noted that the VC was taken to the GPHC, where he received medical attention and was hospitalised.