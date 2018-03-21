Severe dry weather hits Wakapao

By Indrawattie Natram

THE livelihoods of residents in the Amerindian community of Wakapoa, Lower Pomeroon River, have been severely affected by dry weather.

The current dry spell has resulted in a shortage of water in the area, and according to Toshoa Errol Williams, the situation is worrying.

He told the Guyana Chronicle that families are forced to drink water from the pond and some residents are suspected to have contracted typhoid as a result of the consumption.

Williams said the community does not have many options, since the three wells in the community are currently inoperable.

He said schoolchildren are mostly affected, since they have to walk long distances to get to school and have to drink the water from the pond.

“The situation is really worrying, the children are falling sick. The water is very contaminated, but we don’t have much option since the wells are down. Hundreds of children throughout the islands are depending, they are walking since many of them cannot paddle,” the toshao explained.

He is calling on the Region Two administration to help the village, especially the schools, by providing the children and residents with fresh drinking water.

Williams said there is not much to do in terms of the water level, but at least fresh, potable water should be provided to the children.

Due to the dry weather, residents have been forced to travel long distances to other communities to access fresh water.

The sudden drop in the water level has triggered major problems for boat operators, housewives, farmers and miners.