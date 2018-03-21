Response to West Dem flooding commendable

Dear Editor

THE recent inundation at Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, Leonora, Stewartville and Uitvlugt, in Region Three ( West Demerara-Essequibo Islands) has left many citizens in discomfort, as they are slowly bringing themselves back to normalcy; but the response mechanism that was activated during this ordeal is worthy of recognition.

The Civil Defence Commission headed by Lt. Col. Craig, along with Major Welcome and Lt. Persaud joined officials of the regional administration on that sad Friday morning, visited all the affected areas, coordinated emergency responses, advised residents of necessary precautions and opened emergency shelters for affected and displaced residents. Later that very morning, members of the Guyana Fire Service (Leonora branch) came out in their numbers and assisted the staff at the Leonora Comprehensive Diagnostic and Treatment Centre (Cottage Hospital) with the clean-up exercise. The Guyana Police Force ‘D’ Division under the stewardship of Commander Rishie Dass, also came out in their numbers to lend support. The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA-Engineer Lall) stood with us throughout and GUYSUCO (Mr. Mana) quickly responded in the affirmative when approval was needed to use the Community Centre as a shelter and their staff prepared the meals (three times a day) for occupants of the shelter. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure CORE (Charlene and team) and Sea Defence Department were also with us throughout the ordeal. I believe the CORE groups that came from West Berbice, the East Bank of Demerara, the Essequibo Coast and Leguan deserve a special thank you and I therefore offer it here unconditionally.

Editor, seven ministers of government visited (Minister Karen Cummings, Minister Annette Ferguson, Minister Ronald Bulkan, Minister Carl Greenidge (who was acting prime minister at the time), Minister Raphael Trotman, Minister Joseph Harmon and Minister David Patterson) the affected communities and every time one showed up, decisions were taken on the spot to complement the already existing system, thus making citizens more comfortable. Close to 500 homes were attended to by the team that responded to this unfortunate natural disaster and the regional administration is very thankful to all who played a role.

Editor, the response was tremendous and it proves beyond all shadow of doubt that the regional administration has a powerful, effective, efficient and well-coordinated response mechanism in place. The Government of Guyana through the regional administration headed by Regional Executive Officer Denis Jaikaran, along with all the other players, did well and even though the NDCs of the areas limited their participation, we are still thankful for their intermittent presence.

Regards

Ganesh Mahipaul

Regional Information Officer