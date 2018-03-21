Man, 53, to stand trial for raping toddler

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Judy Latchman on Wednesday committed a 53-year-old security guard to stand trial at the High Court for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl.

Deon Aaron, of Craig, East Bank Demerara, after appearing before the magistrate who effected a paper committal after finding that a prima facie case was made out against him for the matter to be heard at the High Court.

The matter was held in camera and members of the public and the media were asked to leave the courtroom.

The magistrate then released Aaron on $200,000 bail pending trial in the High Court.

The accused, an ex-member of the Guyana Police Force, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on March 14, 2016 at Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

According to information, the child was left in Aaron’s care by her mother and when she returned home, the girl complained that she was not feeling well.

The mother upon checking the three-year-old observed that she might have been sexually assaulted.

The matter was reported and an investigation was carried out. Consequently,the accused was arrested and charged for the offence.