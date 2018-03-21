Government should tread carefully on this matter

Dear Editor,

A DEMERARAWAVES article of March 11, 2018, reported that Head of NICIL’s Sugar Special Purpose Unit, Mr Colvin Heath-London, said to a meeting in New York that large swathes of lands in several locations along the coast, which are owned by the state-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo), would soon be available for sale. Mr Heath-London, according to the article, said that the lands would be available for real estate development to cater for the expected oil boom.

For me it is upsetting that the government has taken a decision to sell such valuable lands which form part of our patrimony and they were developed to the point where they are by our forefathers and foremothers and belong to the people of Guyana. More so, the lands to a large extent, the article intimated, would be sold to overseas-based Guyanese or foreign nationals. This is not the best approach. The world is replete of examples where such ventures have seen locals being on the losing end.

But important as that factor is, it also seems that no consideration is being given to provide displaced sugar workers with lands for them to engage in farming or livestock rearing, as it is seen that excess lands are to be sold. It has been widely reported that not necessarily all the displaced workers would be re-employed when the estates identified for divestment are sold. And in the case of Wales, the possibility of resuming sugar production is slim. The much-spoken-about GuySuCo training ventures are having negligible impact as was seen from the company’s presentation at the recent Moray House activity. Clearly, some special arrangement needs to be put in place to address this lot of workers.

It is accepted that some amount of work would be required, but isn’t it more costly not to do anything? The workers and their families are Guyanese and should not be left out in the cold. The government, GuySuCo and the SPU have an obligation to these people. The more one thinks about what Mr London is reported to have said in New York, the more I believe this government should tread carefully and not make mistakes. I hope and urge people to take an interest in our patrimony and our future generations.

Regards

Liebert Alleyne