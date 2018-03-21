‘Dragga’ activity raises pollution fears

–among NWD residents living along Barama River, other nearby waterways

A WATER dredge operating along the Barama River and nearby waterways in the North West District is cause for concern among residents of communities most affected by its activities.

Reports are that the machine, called a “dragga” in mining parlance, was noticed by residents of several indigenous villages operating along the Barama River earlier this month. It was spotted operating between the villages of Kokerite and Kariako, and residents of those communities have noted that the village leaders in the area are unaware of the operators of the machines being granted permission to mine along the Barama River.

A resident of the area told this newspaper that a police officer went to visit the dredge while it was operating on the river, since he was told by the residents that the owners had no documentation to support the operation’s legal status.

Reports are that the owner of the “dragga” told the policeman that he does not deal with junior police ranks, since he has friends in higher places.

Reports from the North West District are that the machine is owned by a Guyanese who resides on the Essequibo Coast, but is operated by Brazilians.

A resident of the Barama River told the Guyana Chronicle that there are two other water dredges operating close to Kariako, and are polluting the waterways there.

Residents are concerned that main waterways in the area, which they depend on as a source of food, may become polluted as a result of the mining operation.