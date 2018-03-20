Toucan Distributors Junior skill level squash tourney underway

– Thrillers highlight opening night

THE Guyana Squash Association (GSA) got things on the way for 2018 with the Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level tournament at the Georgetown Club courts. Play kicked off on Monday night with matches in six of the eight categories.

In category B, Demetrius De Abreu and Ethan Jonas played out a thriller. Jonas easily won the first game 11-6 but Demetrius bounced back to win the second game 11-7.

The third game could have gone either way but Jonas held his nerve to win it 11-9. Demetrius showed his fighting qualities by winning the fourth game 11-7.

With games level, the fifth game went back and forth and at 10-8, with the match ball in favour of Demetrius, it seemed all over for Ethan. However, he showed grit and determination to win the next four points to claim the fifth game 12-10.

In category D; Chad De Abreu had a competitive match when he came up against Osmond Mack. Chad won the first game 12-10 but then lost the second game 8-11 to Osmond. Both the third and fourth games could have been won by either of the two players but Chad managed to win both of them 14-12, thus winning the match by three games to one.

Results of all the matches played on Monday are as follows:

Category G

Safirah Sumner beat Tianna Gomes 11-4, 11- 6.

Brenno Da Silva beat Thandi Dean 11-4, 11-7.

Category F

Christiana Fernandes beat Malia Maikoo 11-3, 11-6.

Noah Rahaman beat Demetri Lowe 11-9, 11-8.

Keenan Naraine defeated Grant Fernandes 8-11, 11-2, 11-7.

Monisha Persaud defeated Kaden Pynaendy 10-12, 11-9, 11-4.

Category E

Rayad Boyce beat Angel Rahim 11-9, 10-12, 11-6.

Arvin Seelal beat Aram Chan 11-9, 11-4.

Category D

Chad De Abreu beat Osmond Mack 12-10, 8-11, 14-12, 14-12.

Category B

Lucas Jonas defeated James Mekdeci 11-8, 11-3, 13-11.

Demetrius De Abreu beat Kirsten Gomes 11-7, 11-6, 11-5.

Abosaide Cadogan beat Madison Fernandes 11-5, 11-4, 11-4.

Ethan Jonas defeated Demetrius De Abreu 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10.

Matches continue daily at the Georgetown Club courts starting at 18:00hrs with the finals scheduled for Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 17:00hrs.