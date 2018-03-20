Sports as a means of addressing abuse and suicide

Dear Editor:

THE Caribbean Voice (TCV) applauds the initiative by Fruta Conquerors Football Club, in collaboration with the Titans Table Tennis Club, to organise a seminar on Child Care awareness for all coaches, team managers and parents. For a while now, the Caribbean Voice has been calling for sports to be a vehicle fostering suicide prevention and anti-abuse. In fact we recently had a meeting with the West Berbice Cricket Board to this effect. So we suggest that this kind of initiative be followed by sports entities across Guyana and that future seminars also include suicide prevention and domestic violence. TCV is willing to meet with various sports authorities and/or to offer necessary help.

Regards

The Caribbean Voice