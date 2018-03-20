Ramirez-Merlano and Hyles dominate Safari Inn darts tournament

RAMRIREZ-Merlano came out unbeaten at last Sunday’s dart tournament which was held at the Safari Inn Hotel.

The tournament was co-sponsored by Ramirez-Merlano and Ruth Avilar.

The games started with the Women’s Singles, where Shondell Hyles was crowned champion from a round-robin knockout, with Mary Correia ending in second place.

Hyles also managed to take away the most 100s for the female category while Victorine Chandro secured the highest checkout of 116 points for the entire tournament.

In the Men’s Singles, Ramirez-Merlano came out victorious without losing a single leg in this category.

He started the first round with a bye then faced A. Damon, whom he defeated 3-0 and moved on to play Anil Lachman in the semi-final, blanking him 3-0.

He then played National champion Sudesh Fitzgerald whom he thrashed 4-0, without losing a single leg.

However, Fitzgerald managed to take home the most 180s and shortest game incentives; scoring one 180 and a 17 darts finish.

Ramirez-Merlano mentioned that it was a great night of darts. However, he was disappointed that the youth tournament was not played due to poor participation.

Nevertheless, this is a category he will continue to place high emphasis on to encourage participation of youths.

He would like to congratulate all the winners and thank everyone who made a special effort to come out and make the tournament a success.