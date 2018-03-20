Inquiry launched into ‘David G’ boat accident

MINISTER of State, Joseph Harmon on Monday swore in Colonel (Ret’d) Windee Algernon as Chairman of the Board of Inquiry (BoI), which has been established to probe the circumstances surrounding the accident involving a ‘David G’ boat in the vicinity of River’s View, Cuyuni- Mazaruni (Region Seven) last Wednesday, in which four persons were injured.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency release, Minister Harmon in his remarks noted that the President has mandated that an inquiry be done into the matter. “It is required that you will look into the systems that were in place and whether in fact there had been any breaches of those systems. [You would also] have to look at whether there is a need for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the ‘David G’ vessels. I trust that you will utilise your best skills and ability to arise at the conclusion and to make recommendations on how to prevent a reoccurrence, and what needs to be done to ensure that we have a safe system of transportation,” he said.

Colonel Algernon in her remarks said that she is heartened that she has been chosen for the task, even as she pledged to put her best foot forward. “I feel that these inquiries are necessary if only to prevent a reoccurrence, and I am grateful that I have been chosen for this task and I will do my best to present my best report yet,” she said.

According to the Terms of Reference (ToRs), the Board is required to investigate, examine, report and make recommendations on the causes, circumstances and conditions under which the accident took place, and to determine whether any systematic or regulatory arrangements contributed to the accident, and the extent to which, if at all, the captain and the crew are liable. The report is expected to be presented to Minister Harmon on March 27.

Several students who attend school in Bartica were hospitalised following the boat accident. Region Seven Chairman, Gordon Bradford had told the Guyana Chronicle that the regional boats will temporarily fill the gap as another boat is sourced to replace the “David G”. Bradford said that while the boat was damaged, its engine is intact. The boat captain, Akeem Williams, who was also hospitalized, told education officials that the operating cable for the boat “cut” and as such he was unable to stop the boat in a timely manner.

Hence, he was forced to swerve from colliding into the stelling at Rivers View and as a result the boat ran aground on the river bank and all occupants were hurled from the vessel. Detective Corporal Kester Cosbert who visited the patients during the time of the education team’s visit, took a statement from Williams. He said statements will be taken from the students in the presence of their parents.

The students who usually utilise the service attend schools in Bartica, including the Bartica Secondary School and the Three Miles Secondary. On Thursday, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry and Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson visited the three students who are now patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), following the boat mishap. Those injured are Iola Thornhill, 14; Cleveloyd Edmonds, 15; and Sheniele Maschette, 16. Their conditions have been listed as stable.

During the visit to offer moral support, the Minister and CEO were apprised by medical officials of the students’ diagnosis and prognosis in relation to their injuries. A team of senior officers from the Ministry of Education also visited the hospital to ascertain the medical condition of the injured persons. That team was headed by the CEO who was accompanied by Owen Pollard, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Primary); Juneann Gonsalves, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary); Glenna Vyphius, Chief Schools Welfare Officer; Onika Pearson, Senior Schools Welfare Officer and Brushell Blackman, Senior Public Relations Officer.

The officers interacted with Dr. Khan who indicated that all the patients were in a stable condition and that the two female students may have been discharged from the hospital on Friday last, March 16. President David Granger also on Wednesday evening visited the four injured persons at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GPHC. He instructed then, that an investigation be launched into the accident. Additionally, the Head-of-State has committed to providing the necessary assistance to aid the recovery process of the injured persons.