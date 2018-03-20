Guyana commits to preservation of world’s water resources

Guyana is committed to the development and preservation of the world’s water resources even as the government views water’s importance as a part the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS).

This was noted by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman during an address to delegates at the World Water Forum which is being held between March 18-23, 2018 in Brasilia, Brazil.

Minister Trotman is a part of a team accompanying President David Granger to Brazil to participate in the forum, organized by the World Water Council and held every three years. This year’s forum is held under the theme “Sharing Water.”

Minister Trotman acknowledged during his address to delegates on Monday, the important role the forum plays in supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and the Paris Climate Agreement and in also providing an avenue to engage stakeholders in support of the management and preservation of the world’s water resources.

During his address , he highlighted Guyana’s plans to advance management and development of water as a resource in context of the GSDS , the government’s roadmap for the future development of this country’s resources.

He also highlighted the establishment of a Water Catchment Area in Region 9, Guyana as a local example of ongoing efforts to find long-term solutions for communities during periods of drought or who still experience limited access to water and assured the gathering that plans were underway to better understand the opportunities and threats involved.

Minister Trotman noted that, “There is a need to fully understand the socio-economic vulnerability to freshwater availability and quality across Guyana in order to design

Integrated water resources management interventions that enhance access to adequate and quality water and plan for and manage incidences of flooding. This requires sound research and technical capacities in freshwater management. I am pleased to say that efforts are underway to map Guyana’s freshwater resources as well as to design water management interventions that are socially and environmentally appropriate”.

He also this country’s commitment to the goals and ideals of the forum, stating that “the Government of Guyana reiterates its national commitment from its Nationally Determined Contribution that it will continue to work on integrated water resource management infrastructure, which includes the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of conservancies, canals, sea defenses, water supply sanitation as well as the introduction of new water efficient agricultural techniques.

“ In addition, with the expansion of our National Protected Area System whereby His Excellency President Granger has committed an additional 2 million hectares, critical watershed areas will be given consideration in the expansion process,” Trotman stated.

The 8th World Water Forum concludes on Friday March 23.