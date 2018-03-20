GTTA appealing for corporate support

THE Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is appealing for support from corporate Guyana to send a team to the Caribbean Junior and Cadet Championships scheduled for Cuba.

The tournament will take place in Havana, April 2-8 and is for girls and boys between the ages of 15 and 18 years.

The signature activity on the GTTA’s calendar of events represents the basis for regional supremacy and serves as an incubator to develop talents and learn cultures.

The championships will be used as a qualification for the best four Boys’ and Girls’ teams at that age group from the region to participate in the Pan American Table Tennis Championships scheduled for July 2018.

Further, the championships will also be used to secure ranking points which are critical to the future development and success of national junior teams and players.

U-18 Boys’ team will feature Miguel Wong, Jamal Nicholas, Yeudistir Persaud and Terence Rausche while the U-15 Boys’ side has Niran Bissu, Isaiah Layne, Jonathan Van Lange and Kaysan Ninvalle. The U-15 Girls are Neveah Clarkston, Thuraia Thomas and Nkechi McRae.

The association, through its efforts, has managed to acquire some funds but is still short $3M in order to ensure the team’s participation.

The players have been engaged in recent competitions and are very enthused to participate in the games. Their prospects for qualification are very real. Added to that, many of the players are below their age-category which augurs well for the success of teams in the future.

Persons or companies desirous of supporting the association efforts can contact the president Mr Godfrey Munroe 686-7473, treasurer Mrs Deirdre Edghill or General Secretary Mr Linden Johnson 621-7630