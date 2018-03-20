GCA, Toucan Distributors revive U-15 league

AFTER two years of dormancy, the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will recommence its U-15 league with the support of Toucan Distributors.

The 100-overs competition will also see the return of the format where the first batting team will play 55 overs maximum and the second team, 45. Should the first team be bowled out before the allotted 55th over, the difference would be added to the second team’s overs.

For instance, if the first team is bowled out in 40 overs, the remaining 15 overs will be added to the second team’s total, taking it to 60.

At the semi-final and final stages of the tournament, that format will be replaced with the 50/50 format of the game, in the interest of having a definitive result according to GCA president Roger Harper.

There will also be bonus points awarded for both batting and bowling. A point shall be awarded when a team reaches 100 runs and one point each for every 25 runs scored until 200 runs, thus giving a total of 5 batting bonus points.

However, the team must win in order for these points to be awarded. Bowling points will be awarded for every two wickets taken.

During yesterday’s launch, Lenny Shuffler, Toucan’s representative, contended that they are happy to be a part of the tournament.

“Our contribution is not only because of our friendship with cricket, it is more importantly for the development of youths in sports,” he added.

The company, which is a longstanding supporter of motor-racing, squash and volleyball as well as cricket, says that it wants to see good efforts and sportsmanship.

It will also provide lunch on game days for the players.

Meanwhile, GCA president Harper added, “The tournament could not have come at a more opportune time. We’ve seen the importance of this tournament with players moving on to represent the club, the county, country and region.”

Chairman of the GCA competitions committee, Shawn Massiah, echoed Harper’s sentiments, adding “They (U-15 tournaments) have helped in producing several stars of today, most notably Keemo Paul, Ashmead Nedd and others.”

The tournament gets going this Saturday and includes two zones of eight teams, six of which are club units while two schools have also been invited.