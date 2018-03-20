Four more charged for $4.6M piracy attack

Four fishermen who were fingered in a $4.6 million pirate attack in Corentyne were on Monday refused bail by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when they appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that Mahendra Sancharan, 25, Rajendra Parsaram, 19, Sanjay Gambir, 18, and Vishnu Gambir, 22 , who were all armed with guns and cutlasses, stole from the fishing boat “Ana Teresa” , a quantity of items including a 75 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine, valued at $2 million.The vessel is owned by Vickash Balkisson.

According to the facts of the case in addition to the engine the men are alleged to have stolen 15 hundred pounds of seine, valued at $2 million, 11 45-gallon plastic drums filled with gas, valued at $450,000, food items, valued at $150,000 and two 24-volt Power Master batteries, valued at $60,000.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail on the grounds that the matter is very serious and the fact that weapons were used. A fifth man, Shameer Haniff, was also charged with the same crime last week.

The case will come up again on March 27th at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.