Cultivating and practising good work ethics

CONVERSATIONS about Guyana meeting the requirements to confront challenges that exist in the 21st century primarily focus on the lack of skills and, to a lesser extent, that of work ethics, though both are equally important in achieving the desired results.

Every company, corporation or government will have programmes and deadlines supported by a level of quality control in determining outcomes at appropriate cost. As Guyana trains, and our skills migrate and are utilised in other countries, Guyanese are known to be commended for the way they perform and the benefits derived from their participation.

Obviously, among our emigrants are those who have been demonstrating high levels of reliability, dedication, cooperation, and character that would bring about a high level of productivity. These are some of the key requirements that speak to a good employee.

Guyana is at the threshold of again being opened to an influx of foreign investors in our natural resources sector, but what confronts the nation is the perception that our work ethics are lagging behind; and dare it be said, in all sectors of society. It matters not in which sector this is more pronounced, in that it is prevalent, it is deserving of being addressed on a national scale; and it matters not whether government or a non-governmental organisation takes the initiative, given that it has to be taken up.

It is not unusual to hear a worker blame late attendance on transportation or having something to do at home before leaving, though the condition of employment stipulates the time to be at work. Time management is important in any operation, yet it continues to be treated with scant regard. On the other hand, the prevailing management culture has contributed to the malaise or carefree attitude of workers to the business at the workplace. It is unrealistic to expect persons to work and live in an environment where conditions of employment — regardless of one’s performance — remain static, and wages/salaries are not improved until the law that sets the minimum standard changes; yet these are common practices. Notably in the private sector, many workers are paid the legal stipulated minimum wage regardless of their skills or capacities to perform.

Cultivating and practising good work ethics within an organisation has two contributory factors: from the employer and from the employee, and if both are considered good then productivity will be high. The issue of reliability — where an employee is always punctual and can be relied on to work through the hours assigned — has to be supported with the reliability of the employer to pay wages/salaries on time, and favourably addressing other conditions of employment as stipulated by laws and, where possible, organisations’ benefits and incentives.

As the two groups hold their side of the contract, there will emerge a level of cooperation, not only between the management and the managed, but among the workers in total. The development of any organisation requires educating workers and operatives of the task required, and providing them with the required tools and an environment conducive for them to effectively and efficiently perform.

Correspondingly, workers should recognise they have a responsibility to perform and deliver consistent with their assignment. The existing atmosphere wherein workers use the employer’s computer and paid time to post and converse on Facebook and other social media, or do their own work, are displays of poor work ethics. Though some would contend that their personal phones are being used to connect to social media, even this is wrong, because the time-off taken to use one’s personal phone is paid for by the employer to conduct the employer’s business. While the employer is expected to honour his obligations, so too is the worker.

It is disappointing that persons would enter an organisation, public or private, to transact business and those paid to deliver the goods or services are treating the customer with little regard, or can be seen taking time out to be on their personal phones, delaying the time that customer would have programmed himself/herself to transact the business.

This newspaper, as a microcosm of the society, is not absolved from the issues, responsibilities and concerns being addressed. And it is reasonable to assume that, like us, others feel this matter is deserving of being placed on the national agenda. It would help if a national conversation can begin, not with the intent of pointing fingers, but of addressing where the society, as a whole, has gone awry and what can be done to return good ethics in the workplace.