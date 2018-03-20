Colts, Plaisance Guardians draw first blood in GABA ‘Knockout Championship’

COLTS and Plaisance Guardians took 1-0 leads in their respective three-match 1st and U-23 Divisional finals, defeating Nets and Pacesetters respectively, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘Knockout Championship’ continued on Monday.

Hosted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Colts downed Nets 68-59. From start to finish Colts led in the contest, with the opening period setting the tone at 22-9.

Colts built on their advantage in the second quarter, registering 15 points while restricting Nets to 12 points to enter the halftime interval firmly in control at 37-21.

Nets fought back in the pivotal third stanza, reducing the deficit after outscoring Colts 20-14 to trail 51-41 heading into the fourth quarter.

However, any hope of Nets staging a comeback was thwarted, as the Mandela Avenue-based outfit marginally outscored Colts 18-17.

Domair Gladstone recorded a game-high 14 points in the victory, with Stanton Rose the next best scorer with 12 points. Shelroy Thomas supported with 10 points.

For the losers, Pelham Doris tallied 14 points, while Hodyah Stewart chipped in with 10 points. Meanwhile Plaisance Guardians defeated Pacesetters 73-59.

Trailing 17-15 at the end of the first period, Guardians equalised heading into the halftime interval at 31-31, after outscoring Pacesetters 16-14 in the second quarter.

The East Coast Demerara outfit took the lead in third stanza, recording 22 points to Pacesetters’ 19 points to lead 53-51 in the final period.

Guardians then completed the hard-fought win, as they outshot their opponents 20-9. Akeem Crandon top-scored in the rout with 23 points.

He was assisted by the duo of Terrence Daniels and Jared Sears, who netted 14 and seven points respectively.

On the other side, Quincy Dos Santos battled to 13 points, while Jude Corlette and Kwesi Roberts chipped in with 10 and nine points correspondingly. The event continues today at the same venue.