Brazilians commence reconnaissance work for Rupununi wells

A contingent from the Brazilian military departed Lethem on Monday for the South Rupununi to commence reconnaissance work for the drilling of eight wells at villages there.

According to the office of the Vice-Consulate of Brazil in Lethem , the team from the 6th Construction Engineering Battalion departed Lethem on Monday for Aishalton where the team will commence its work.

Earlier this month, a working group meeting for the project was held at the boardroom of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) with the Brazilian Military Attaché to Guyana, Colonel Deni Da Silva, Acting Director-General of the organisation, Lieutenant-Colonel Kester Craig and stakeholders from the Ministries of Communities, Public Health, Foreign Affairs and Agriculture, as well as the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

The drilling of the wells, which is expected to commence in October, will be undertaken over a two month period.

During the drilling phase, the Brazilian army will be working closely with the GDF and this collaboration will see the drilling of artesian wells in the villages of Aishalton, Chukrikednau, Shea, Maruranawa, Awarawaunau, Karaudarnau, Achiwib and Bashraidrun.