Uncle, nephew critical after brutal chopping at Port Mourant

A name-calling incident at Kitten Dam, Portuguese Quarter,Port Mourant in Berbice has left two men critically injured.

The injured were identified as Rajindra Balkaran called “Gomes”,38 and his uncle Vishnu Gopaul called “Strokeman and Balbala”, a pork vendor of the Port Mourant market.

According to information , at approximately 14:00 hrs on Monday , Balkaran who was in an intoxicated state went to the home of Gopaul , who was also intoxicated, and called out to him using expletives while accusing him of being a “cochore” among other names.

As he continued his tirade,he reportedly pushed his uncle’s donkey cart into the trench. This angered the older relative who later emerged from his home with a cutlass. As the argument intensified , the men attacked each other.

Gopaul reportedly brandished his cutlass and chopped his nephew several times to his body. Despite his injuries , Balkaran managed to subdue and relieved him of the weapon and in turn fired several chops to him.

Gopaul is nursing chops wounds to his face, neck,chest, hand while Balkaran sustained chop wounds to his hand and neck.

The police arrived promptly at scene and assisted in taking one of the injured men to the Port Mourant Hospital . Both men were subsequently taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The men are said to be critically injured ; a relative of Gopaul noted that the man was in an unconscious state. The relative related he was bleeding profusely and his wounds were very deep.

Police are investigating the incident.