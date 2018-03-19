Linden seniors robbed of lands, homes

REPORTS of elderly persons of Linden being swindled out of their properties have become a cause of concern, said Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland.

The mayor reportedly has received many complaints from elderly residents of either their children or grandchildren tricking them out of ownership of their homes that they had toiled for decades to either build or buy.

“Over the past year, I have been receiving calls and meeting with elderly persons who are complaining very often that their properties [are] being pilfered, persons taking over their properties without their consent. I think this is wrong, and it is time I make a call for a serious investigation and inquiry,” outgoing Mayor Holland told reporters.

Many of the elderly residents have signed documents, thereby unknowingly giving up ownership of their properties, but they are however being tricked, according to reports.

Holland related that last week an elderly Wismar resident visited his office and complained that his son asked him to use his house and land as collateral at the bank for a loan a few years ago, but now his son is adamant that his father willingly signed over the property to him.

“I did not do that, the only thing I did was sign for him to get a loan at the bank, now he want to covet the property and I have other children, I want the property to be a family property, so that everyone can come and enjoy, not for one person to come and take over, I have more children,” the elderly man explained to Mayor Holland.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that some of these changes are documented at the Deeds Registry in Georgetown. Further investigation shows that the changes to ownership are documented at the Linden Mayor and Town Council as well, but did not pass through the court system. “Something is definitely wrong…it’s a very sad situation. I believe that the older persons who worked very hard for their properties need to be allowed to enjoy their properties, or have a say in what happens to their property when they go to be with the Lord,” Holland said.

He revealed that his own grandfather’s property is now in somebody’s name that is not even known to the family, and this is documented at the council. Holland is encouraging the senior citizens to be careful when signing documents or to ask a trusted individual to read the document if their sight is failing them. A request is being made for an inquiry to be established to deal with the many cases coming to the fore. In addition to senior citizens, persons living overseas are also being swindled and are only aware when they return home to pay their rates and taxes. “I think it wrong that persons would just use the system and take away their properties,” Holland said.

He is calling for agencies such as the Ministry of Legal Affairs to look into the matter urgently. Commander of ‘E’ Division, Anthony Vanderhyden, said that the situation was brought to his attention, but most of the cases are deemed personal. He however noted that the police will intervene in any case when the need arises.