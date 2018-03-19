Jagan ‘twisted the tail’ of the British lion

— in selfless effort to improve the lives of all Guyanese, remembrance forum hears

FORMER President of Guyana Dr Cheddi Jagan who died 21 years ago was remembered as a man who always placed the interests of others above his own.

The Indian Action Committee (IAC), in celebration of Jagan’s 100th birth anniversary, organised a public symposium at the National Library this past week.

Moderator and IAC Executive Member Neaz Subhan, said the committee saw it fit to use the centenary birth anniversary of Jagan to reflect on his life and work.

Several of the persons who spoke that evening mentioned Jagan’s selflessness that despite being educated at the best universities of the time, decided to return to Guyana to help liberate Guyanese from their colonial masters.

“After attending the best universities and qualifying himself, why did he return to Guyana knowing fully well that there was no presidential or ministerial position waiting for him here?” People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member of Parliament Vickram Bharrat questioned.

“Because he was never an opportunist,” Bharrat answered, noting that Jagan fought for the rights of others and sought to free them from British rule.

Twenty one years after his death, Jagan’s ideals remain relevant, Bharrat observed. He recalled that Jagan ensured that every Guyanese got the right to vote and not just the elite who might have owned a house or whose financial income was at a certain level.

Jagan’s son, Cheddi Jagan Jr, recalled that his dad went to the United States to pursue dentistry and studied at two of the best universities there. “He loved dentistry, because he said it combined art and science and he always joked that he loved dentistry because when he talked politics with the patients, they couldn’t talk back,” the son fondly recalled.

He is currently in the process of writing a book called, “Conversations with my dad, Insights into the mind of Dr Cheddi Jagan.”

Another PPP Member of Parliament, Colin Croal, told the gathering, which included other party officials and relatives of Dr Jagan that from very early, the late leader recognised the importance of youth empowerment and the creation of jobs for them.

Croal said this was evidenced by a rather youthful Cabinet which also featured those with years of experience.

Social Commentator Ramon Gaskin remembers Dr Jagan as the man who popularised Socialism and Marxism; as a developmental man and one who struggled for the trade union movement.

“The trade union movement is broken and needs to be fixed. We have to go back to socialism, back to Jagan,” he remarked.

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, fascinated by Jagan’s ability to think, also spoke to the selflessness exhibited by the leader.

Describing him as an extraordinarily brilliant man, Nandlall said Jagan’s business meant nothing to him. It was his passion and burning desire to get up and do something about the plight of his fellow countrymen.

If there were 10 dentists around in Jagan’s time that would have been a lot and Jagan could have therefore made a fortune. But his priorities were elsewhere, Nandlall noted.

He said Jagan was a man way ahead of his time and that all of the popular quotes available from him today were uttered when he was a young man, no older than 30 years.

Former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds recalled that his parents and grandparents were fascinated by Jagan, who seemed bent on twisting the tail of the British lion.