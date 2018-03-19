Exxon shore-base to be ready by August

CONSTRUCTION of the initial facilities at the ExxonMobil shore-base is expected to be completed by August, said General Manager of the Guyana Shore Base Inc, (GYSBI) Glenn Lockwood.

The infrastructure of the base includes a large yard with pipe racks and staging places, where they intend to put tubular (pipes) prior to sending them to the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO).

“By this , the construction phase would have been completed, then we would be doing additional work,” said Lockwood during an exclusive tour of the facility on Saturday.

Although the initial stages of work would be completed soon, different facilities will be built as years go by, said the general manager.

Some of the facilities that are yet to be completed include a power station, a water-filtration system and generator systems.

GYSBI has so far employed 60 persons, 94 per cent of whom are Guyanese. When the facility is fully completed, they expect to have a staff complement of close to 300 persons.

“There has been a lot of enthusiasm from Guyanese, because they know that the industry is a big thing, so lots of people want to be involved… we have trained a lot of them because not a lot of local workers know the industry well,” Lockwood explained, adding that a lot of young people in particular have signalled their interest to be a part of the operations.

The general manager further explained that the industry, especially the shore-base, will be growing and changing over the next 10 years.

The area being developed by GYSBI is 28 acres, with a waterfront of 900ft by 1600ft. The company is aiming to build a wharf of 600ft.

ExxonMobil – the company currently drilling for oil in Guyana along with joint venture partners HESS and CNOOC Nexen – had awarded the contract to Guyana Shore Base Inc., (GYSBI) which is a Guyanese joint venture made up of Muneshwer’s Limited, Pacific Rim Constructors, TotalTec Oilfield Services and LED Offshore.

ExxonMobil had initially planned to use a shore base in Trinidad and Tobago before turning its full attention to Guyana. The base will service the needs of the FPSO which will be offshore Guyana producing oil. Fuel, water, cement, mud, and other materials will be available at the base.