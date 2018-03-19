Correia sues KN for $5M

CHAIRMAN of Ogle Airport Inc, Michael Correia, has filed legal proceedings against publisher of the Kaieteur newspaper Glenn Lall and its editor Adam Harris, seeking in excess of G$5M in damages.

“Correia has filed for damages in excess of G$5M, committed against him between the 2nd March, 2018 and 11th March, 2018, contained in a series of articles published in the Kaieteur News,” Public Communications Consultants Limited stated in a statement on Saturday.

The libel proceedings were filed in the High Court by Attorneys at Law Fitzpatrick, De Caires & Karran.

The Kaieteur newspaper alleged that the Correias have been controlling the management of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport to the disadvantage of other aviation companies utilising the facility at Ogle.

In an attempt to prove its case, the newspaper had pointed out that the Correias own three companies – Caribbean Aviation Maintenance Services (CAMS), Correia Mining Company (CMC) and Trans Guyana Limited – that operate from Ogle with CAMS supplying fuel to aircraft at the facility.

Additionally, the Kaieteur newspaper reported that former Government Minister Manzoor Nadir had taken note of the generosity of the state in leasing the lands to OAI and contributing to the development of the port.