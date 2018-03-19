Caroline Farinha is Guyana’s newest centenarian

GUYANA’S latest centurion celebrated her 100th birth anniversary last Saturday in her adopted hometown of New York with some of her children, grands, great grands, great-great grands and relatives.

Caroline Farinha is one of three surviving children from the union of Antonio Perreira Jardine and Christina Weatherspoon of Plantation Content, East Coast Demerara.

She is the sixth of 10 siblings and delivered 15 children, 13 of whom are alive. Her early and young motherhood days were all lived at Content where she attended High Dam Primary.

Farinha who migrated to the USA over two decades ago, still has most of her faculties intact and is delighted to have reached 100 years old, a first in her family.

She attributes her longevity to ‘the powers of the most high’. Her eldest brother, Lionel, fell short of the century by seven months some five years ago, while her sister, Cecilia, who also resides in NY, turned 97 on March 11, last. A younger brother, Antonio Jr., will be celebrating his 91st birthday later this year.

A family gathering was held in Brooklyn on Sunday where relatives from around the world joined in the celebration. Aunty “Carro”, as she is familiarly called, is the aunt of former Mayor for New Amsterdam Errol Alphonso, and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the late Dennis Gouveia, as well as, great aunt of Senior Sports Broadcaster/Journalist Allan La Rose.