Bartica retains transformative mayor, deputy mayor

GIFFORD Marshall was re-elected Mayor of Bartica when the Town Council held its internal elections recently. His deputy, Nageswari Kamal Lochandprashad was also re-elected.

On Sunday, the Town Clerk Phebe Wallerson told the Guyana Chronicle that when the internal elections were held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 for the positions of mayor and deputy mayor, Marshall and Lochandprashad were unopposed, paving the way for them to serve for a third term.

In a separate interview on Sunday, Marshall said the elected councillors of the Bartica Mayor and Town Council have made tremendous progress in transforming the landscape of the town in keeping with the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government’s ‘Green’ Agenda. President Granger has identified Bartica to become the first ‘green’ town in the country.

He said since taking office in 2016, the council has executed a number of projects to transform the landscape of the town and simultaneously address several of the issues that had faced residents.

The rehabilitation of the Byderabo dumpsite, which was in a deplorable state, was among projects that were tackled by the council, Marshall reported. It was noted that between 2016 and 2017, approximately $50M was injected into the project to make the facility environmentally friendly and remove the health threats it had posed.

“This dumpsite being less that one mile away from central Bartica, would have negatively impacted our water basin. This undoubtedly was a health crisis in the making; thus the need for urgent attention,” the mayor posited.

Additionally, the council within a period of two years constructed the town’s first ‘Green’ Park to the tune of $31M.

“Today, while residents enjoy its beautiful ambience, this project stands as a significant model of how we can improve the aesthetics of our community by implementing ‘green’ initiatives,” he noted, while also making reference to major changes to the Bartica Market.

The market, which was described by many vendors as unappealing and dark, was renovated to improve its appearance.

“The Bartica Market remains one of the main sources of revenue for the municipality of Bartica. In addition, it houses more than 100 vendors. These small business/vendors are an important pillar to development of our economy. As a result, council invested just under $15M to renovate the edifice and intends to spend another $8M in 2018. Worthy of mentioning is the huge signage to the front of the market that promotes the small businesses within,” Mayor Marshall explained.

Additionally, the council has been modifying the town hall, upgrading internal roads, and offering scholarships to residents of Bartica.

“Bartica remains without a tertiary institution. As a result, a small percentage of our students pursue such in the city. Most opt for the interior instead. As a consequence, we have implemented a scholarship programme that is intended to provide a life-changing experience for our youths, while at the same time motivating other youths academically,” he explained, while alluding to the scholarships being offered.

The council has also spearheaded construction of the town’s first boulevard.

According to Marshall, the situation in Bartica could only get better. He said there are a number of new initiatives planned for 2018, while pointing out that major emphasis will be placed on youth development.

“In 2018, we will continue the transformation process, but one can expect to see us direct most of our resources to youth empowerment, construction of a disability centre to support the programmes of the local disability organisation, capacity-building for small businesses and awareness sessions on mental health, depression and domestic violence. We have seen the need to equally invest in our citizenry, as much as we invest in our physical infrastructure. The people are our best resource,” he told this newspaper.