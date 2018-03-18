Miracle optical sponsors Sports Tuner cup

THE Sports Tuner class for the upcoming first National Race of Champions has gotten a shot-in-the-arm, with the championship trophy to be renamed the Miracle Optical Trophy.

The company chipped in with the sponsorship for the entire 2018 series over the weekend with representative, Christopher Singh, contending that he is upbeat about the venture.

Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) through a release contended that they are always looking to secure new partnerships to help the sport grow.

“We want to thank Miracle Optical for coming on board with us for the sports tuner cup 2018. We are grateful for their sponsorship and encourage persons to continue to support them.”

“Their interest in the Sports tuner class, one of the growing classes of events on race day, is testimony to the work that has been done in developing the sport,” the statement continued.

“We also acknowledge that there is still some distance to go but with partners like Miracle Optical, the road is getting easier.”

Meanwhile, competitors are gearing up for a hectic program come next Sunday when the event rolls off at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

The title sponsors are Mohamed’s Enterprise, STAG and Tropical Shipping