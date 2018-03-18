Milo u-18 Schools football tournament | Morgan’s mugged!

-Annandale progress 2-0 to semi final

YESTERDAY’S last quarter final game of the Milo School Football featured it all: tense play, power outage and upsets for big teams in the tournament.

This time, it was last year’s finalists, Morgan’s learning Center that were dumped out of the competition via a 2-0 margin by Annandale.

This makes it two days in a row that a tournament favourtie made an early exit; Chase Academic Foundation were put out on Saturday by Sir Leon Lesson.

The game started tense for both sides, with much of the crowd cheering their respective units on and it was very much in favour of the Morgan’s side.

They had two clear-cut chances in which the forward pulled out of the play, thinking that he was offside when the linesman had no intention of showing his flag.

And then the unthinkable happened.

Troni Semple rushed the keeper in the box and then made good a header for the first Annandale goal which sent the crowd wild. Play continued with the half ending in favour of the East Coast Side. The underdogs were now on top.

As the second half resumed, Morgan played with vigor and Annandale responded to the pressure well, before a brief power outage halted the game.

During that twenty minute lapse, many Annandale fans were tense, noting that their last game which had a power outage had to be replayed.

However, speedy work meant that play was back in just under half-an-hour and Morgan sank deeper. A ferocious tackle by one of their players in the box gave Annandale a penalty, which Semple converted into the bottom right confidently.

It was over. Try as they may, Morgan had no response.

Meanwhile Pure Masters put out Lodge 2-0 in the earlier game, thanks to a brace form Orwin Garraway (26th and 77th)