Milerock wins UDFA/ Frank Watson

– By Joe Chapman

U-15 Football Tournament



MILEROCK is the winner of the Upper Demerara Football Association-organized Frank Watson Memorial under-15 Football League championship which ended last Saturday at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.

Playing in game one of the final day’s scheduled triple-header, Milerock were held to a 1-1 draw in their final game against Hi Stars.

Botofago also played to a 1-1 stalemate with Amelia’s Ward to grab the second position while Silver Shattas finished fourth after gaining a walkover win against Topp XX to conclude the championship last Saturday at the Wisburg Secondary School ground

The unbeaten Milerock ended on 14 points from four wins and two draws as they nudged out Botofago with 13 points from four wins and one draw and one loss.

Amelia’s Ward also finished on 13 points, and while their win/loss records were the same, the eventual runners-up had 12 for and four against while Amelia’s Ward had ten for and four conceded.

Next were Silver Shattas who had two wins, two losses and two draws for eight points to finish ahead of Hi Stars who also had two wins but three losses and one draw for seven points.

Topp XX followed with one win and five losses for three points. In the cellar spot was Eagles United with five losses and a draw for one point.