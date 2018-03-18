‘Kitchen Cat’ strikes in second leg of Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road Race

By Michelangelo Jacobus

UNITED We Stand cyclist Dheeraj “Kitchen Cat” Garbarran recorded an impressive win in the second leg of the 21st Annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycling Road Race yesterday with a scintillating sprint to the finish line on the West Bank of Demerara.

Kitchen Cat’s win meant that Jamual John still awaits his first win of the year while Alanzo Ambrose also had to settle for third.

The victorious Garbarran won the 40-miler in a time of one hour 42 minutes and four seconds with Walter Grant-Stuart coming in second; Ambrose was third while John finished fourth with Junior Niles and Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey rounding out the top six spots.

The race began from the Demerara Harbour Bridge on the West Bank of Demerara and the cyclists headed to Bushy Park on the East Bank of Essequibo before heading back to the point of origin for the finish.

Initial leader Jamual John who was riding despite having the ‘flu’ led for the majority of the race but on the return trip he was joined by Garbarran. A series of attacks from the chasers were repelled but as the cyclists neared the finish line, Garbarran managed to out sprint John and the other cyclists for a good win.

With last year’s junior winner, Dey now racing as a senior, Briton John emerged as the victorious Junior cyclist. He was followed to the finish line by Ajay Gopie (second) and Adealie Hodge (third).

In the Veterans category, Junior Niles was his usual dominant self in winning that category. Raymond Newton settled for second while Alexis Nedd came in third.

The only female cyclist was Sheneka Texeira while Montgomery Parris was the oldest cyclist to finish the race; Parris is 71 years of age.

The prizes and trophies were presented to the various winners by Bibi Shadick.