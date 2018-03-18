Halley and Mattadin Dominate 9th Desmond Dorsett Road Race.

By Colin Bynoe

– Prime Minister’s Representative Gobin Harbajan participated.

THE ninth Annual “Desmond H Dorsett Annual Road Race” attracted much excitement and support from residents and sport enthusiasts.

The event was hosted by the Dorsett family of Leeds, Corentyne, Berbice with runners turning up to display their talent in the 5km race which started from No. 43 Village then proceeded to the No. 53 complex for the finish.

Many seasoned long-distance runners–past and present– registered their names for this event. Notably, Gobin Harbajan (Prime Minister Representative for Region 6) was the oldest participant. The race started briskly in the hot sunshine with some 30-odd runners. The under-15 runners started at No. 48 Village and proceeded to the No. 53 complex for the finish.

Winning the under 15 age group was Deon Harris while Raymond Matheson placed second and Joshan Marshan third. In the female category, Ashley Mohamed outsprinted Denica Ross to take first position.

The excitement was evident in the under-20 and open category. That excitement surrounded Demarcus Williams, a national athlete from the Corentyne district who recently copped a bronze medal in the boys 5000m at the 57th national school’s championship. He ran a smart and well-calculated race, storming to the front before leading the group of runners through the course of the race. His only close rivals were Enock Rutherford and Thaddius Donald who eventually placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Willaims was the under-20 boys winner. In the female category, Swarswattie Mattadin, another seasoned road race runner, added another trophy to her collection as she eased all doubts in winning the under-20 female category. Lisa Douglas came in second while Maria Welch placed 3rd. Laurence Halley won the male open category while Kofie Grey was 2nd and Donald Jackson came in 3rd. All of the winners received trophies for their efforts.

The Prime Minister’s representative for Region Six, Gobin Harbajan, has participated in the Desmond Dorsett road race for the past three years. Mr. Harbajan, speaking to Chronicle Sports after his run, shared, “For me it’s an excitement to run, it sets the tone for the youths to participate”.