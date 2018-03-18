 Corona/Namilco Futsal | Big wins for Tiger Bay, West Front Road

TIGER Bay and West Front Road were big winners as the Corona Fustal Tournament continued at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

In the night’s opening game, Tiger Bay humbled Xtreme Campebellville 8-1 in a lop-sided encounter. Deon Alfred was the chief destroyer with strikes in the 8th, 11th, 12th and 18th minutes while there were single strikes from Orin Moore (13th), Jermaine Smith (16th), Kerwin Heywood (16th) and James Meredith (18th). Campbellville had Carl Griffith on target in the 6th.

Game two saw West Front Road also scoring eight goals, this time against Alexander Village who could only muster two in response. Jamal Pedro’s hat trick, (8th, 14th and 20th) coupled with Randolph Wagner’s brace (2nd and 5th) and lone strikes by Michael Pedro (10th), Hubert Pedro (12th) and Colin Nelson (20th) balanced the books. Alexander Village had Leon Yaw (17th) and Shem Porter (16th) on target.

Leopold Street was also a winner on the night, downing Show Stoppers 8-4 in game three. Eon Alleyne (1st, 6th, 12th, 13th and 18th) accounted for most of the nails in the Show Stoppers coffin with Omalo Williams (14th and 19th) and Daren Benjamin (2nd) also nailing shots. The losers had Dexroy Adams (3rd and 5th) and Trayon Bob (8th and 11th) on target.

Sparta Boss was the final winner of the evening, putting Albouystown out 5-1 thanks to Qunicy Adams, (13th), Gregory Richardson (12th), Courtney Britton (6th), Sheldon Shepherd (18th) and Keyon Richards (9th). Moses Gittens was on target for Albouystown.

Matches continue next Saturday with the quarter finals which pits Tiger Bay against Bent Street, West Front Road against Leopold Street, Alpha Warriors against California Square and Future Stars against Sparta Boss.