BVA one-day tournament | Berbice and Demerara share spoils

By Colin Bynoe

THE Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) on Saturday held a one-day Volleyball extravaganza at the Guysuco Apprentice Training Centre, Port Mourant.

The Berbice vs. Demerara female clash saw an exciting best-of-five match-up, ending in a three-sets to two win in favour of Demerara. The scores ended 19-25, 25-19,25-15,13-25,17-15.

Berbice Males won three straight sets 25-23, 25-17, and 25-11. The second leg of the tournament will be held at the National Gymnasium on Saturday 25th, March, commencing at 10:00 hrs.