Archer, Phillips improve at ‘Super Champs” ahead of CARIFTA Games

KENISHA Phillips and Joanna Archer were among the crème de la crème of athletes on show at Saturday’s ‘Super Champs’.

The CARIFTA Games-bound athletes got in a final ‘dress rehearsal at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC) ahead of the Easter weekend CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas.

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) hosted the event to give the athletes valuable track time and competition.

Prospective medal hunters such as Deshanna Skeete, Chantoba Bright, Daniel Williams, Murphy Nash, Archer and Phillips were all on show on the synthetic surface.

Eighteen (18) athletes were named last week by the AAG to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 47th edition of the prestigious Games.

10 of the 18-member squad qualified locally using the AAG’s standard while three are all USA based. The remainder of the team; (Phillips, Archer, Kissanna Glen, Kezra Murray and Cordell Charles) came very close to the AAG’s qualifying standard two weeks ago but AAG’s president, Aubrey Hutson had pointed out that the five athletes are of great potential and he expects them to improve even further as the time counts down to the CARIFTA Games.

On Saturday, Archer was most impressive, shaving off almost three seconds off her 800m time recorded two weeks ago. She clocked a personal best of two minutes 13.70 seconds which should be a huge confidence-booster ahead of the Games.

Meanwhile, Phillips is also peaking at the right time after running a personal best of 23.91s in the 200m event on Saturday.

The Contingent to the Bahamas is as follows:

Upper Demerara Schools

Chantoba Bright (Long Jump Girls U-20)

Daniel Williams (200m and 400m Boys U-20)

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School

Jermaine Simmons (Shot Put U-20)

Tremayne Brown (Long Jump U-20)

Deshanna Skeete (200m and 400m Girls U-17)

Shaquka Tyrell (1500m Girls U-17)

Murphy Nash (3000m Boys Open)

United States of America-based

Onasha Rogers (100m Girls U-20)

Avon Samuels (200m and 400m Girls U-20)

Claudrice McKoy (1500m U-20 and 3000m Open)

Running Braves Athletic Club

Kenisha Phillips (100m and 200m Girls U-20)

Princess Brown (Triple-Jump Girls U-17)

Police

Joanna Archer (800m and 1500m Girls U-20)

Kezra Murray (800m U-20)

Torique Boyce (High Jump Boys U-20)

Anthony Williams (Long and Triple-Jump Boys U-20)

Super Up-coming Runners

Cordell Charles (1500m U-17 and 3000m Open)

De Challengers

Kissanna Glen (800m and 1500m U-17)

Mayfield Taylor-Trim was named as Team Manager while Moses Pantlitz and Niall Stanton were selected as the coaches.

The Bahamas is set to host the 2018 CARIFTA Games from March 31 to April 2 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.