The Russian Experience

One woman’s determination to defy the odds

“IT’S a male-dominated field,” they said. “How dare you?” they questioned. “Mining and Surveying is a man thing,” they argued. But their constant banging did not crush her spirit. Instead, she rose to the occasion, and, like many women across the world, proved there is no limit to what women can achieve.

On February 13, 2018, Tenesha Jerry-Ann Les Flores stood tall as she graduated with a Specialist Degree in Mining and Surveying from the People’s Friendship University of Russia, despite being repeatedly told that she could not have made it.

“I remember going on practicals and being sent back to my living quarters or being asked ‘Why did you choose a man’s profession?’,” Tenesha said while recalling her experience of studying in Russia.

Originally from Kwakwani Park in the Berbice River, Region 10, Tenesha, in September 2011, journeyed to Russia to read for her degree at the People’s Friendship University in Moscow. She was a part of a five-member Guyanese team, which had secured scholarships from the Bauxite Company of Guyana (BCGI) – a subsidiary of RUSAL.

Though she did not live with him, it was through her father, an employee of RUSAL, that Tenesha learnt of the opening. Her mother, who she lived with along with her siblings, would not let her give up such golden opportunity.

“My mother forced me to apply for it. My mind was already set on becoming a teacher so I most definitely wasn’t interested,” she told the Pepperpot Magazine. It was her childhood dream to become a teacher, and soon after graduating from the Kwakwani Secondary School with nine subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) Examinations, Tenesha volunteered her service at the school, teaching Mathematics and Integrated Science. She was only 16 years old at the time.

“I volunteered for a year at the Kwakwani Secondary School, teaching Mathematics and Integrated Science to second formers before moving on to teach at the Hururu Mission Academy,” she recalled while expressing her deep love and appreciation for teaching.



FIRM DECISION

It was coming to crunch time, and Tenesha knew it was important for her to make a critical decision.

After weighing the pros and cons, she opted to study in Russia. It was a rough road ahead, and Tenesha was up for the challenge.

“We all experience life differently, so I wouldn’t say studying in Russia was oh so difficult but there were some challenges and my biggest one was getting robbed only three days after arriving in Russia. I’d say that was the biggest because I had lost all of my documents and money- passport included. Then there was the weather, culture difference, roommates and the language barrier of course,” she summarised.

Originally, Tenesha had signed up to study Economics but was accidentally registered for Mining and Surveying Engineering. Though she was up for the challenge, for others that was a no, no.

“It’s difficult being and studying in a male-dominated profession. Sometimes you’ll hear remarks from engineers that you’ll find very disrespectful. Many of them would tell me that ‘mining and surveying are for men.’ My gender was even written as male a few times too and those are the less rude comments made towards me,” she recalled. Tenesha was the only female engineering student at the time.

TUNNEL VISION

But she would often focus on her reason for being in Russia. Though there were times she felt like walking away, a few encouraging words told to her by her brother, kept her going along with the support of other family members and friends.

“He said ‘you gotta war thru, buddy, you gotta finish what you start.’ He probably doesn’t even remember that he said that to me in 2012 but I do and days when I felt like quitting I’d repeat them to myself,” she told this newspaper.

“I’ve always been vocal about my ups and downs of studying with other students and that too was my way of coping. [Helping others] distracted me from my own problems and believe it or not humour played a big part too. I made sure I was always laughing and smiling,” she added.

THE UPSIDE OF THINGS

But life in Russia was not always challenging and stressful for Tenesha, as according to her summer was mostly fun.

“Summer times were the best, from being a part of events like “the Caribbean food festival, the Guyanese Labour Day picnic to being a scorekeeper for cricket matches. It meant good weather and a couple days of relaxing for me. I honestly have absolutely NO regrets about embarking on this journey, I’ve gained too much and learned a whole lot more,” she said.

After one year of learning the language and five years, six months of studying mining and surveying, Tenesha graduated with her degree at the age of 25.

“I am not the same person who left Guyana in 2012. Studying in Russia has most definitely changed my perspective on life. I’ve learned so much about myself as an individual, how to be independent, how to love and appreciate life, family and friends,” she posited.

Soon, Tenesha will return to her place of birth to commence her career at RUSAL as a Specialist in Mining and Surveying. The 25-year-old plans to give back to her community by working with the youth in various areas of interest. In the future, she plans to do her PhD in “mining and surveying”, and thereafter continue with her passion for teaching.