President meets laid-off security guards

PRESIDENT David Granger on Friday met with a group of disgruntled security guards at New Amsterdam, who were laid off by a private security firm based in Georgetown.

According to the workers, the firm has not paid salaries since December 2017.

They also complained that they were victimised by the company’s chief executive officer after a few workers had voiced their concerns in the media.

President Granger assured the group that he will look into the matter and try to find a way forward, noting that it is beyond unreasonable for workers to be left without salaries for such a long period.

On Wednesday, another group of security guards from West Coast Berbice, who are attached to the same security firm, staged a protest in front of the Regional Democratic Office at Fort Wellington over unpaid wages. (Ministry of the Presidency)