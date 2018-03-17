Local rice miller distances self from Guyana Times report

Dear Editor

NAND Persaud Company Ltd executives has since distanced itself from a report published in the Guyana Times in its Thursday, March 15 edition, Re: Rice Milling Company Blasts GRDB,” calling the article misleading and one aimed at not only creating mischief, but to discredit the work of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

In a letter sent to General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Mr Nizam Hassan, Nand Persaud stated, ” Excerpts from the advisory were juxtaposed and sliced with the article to not only give credence to that headline, but also attempted to give credibility to an earlier article published by that media house”.

The letter which blasts the media house for inaccuracy, has since parted ways with its agronomist, which the company deems, had “[a]different agenda from that of Nand Persaud and Company Ltd”.

The relationship shared by the rice board and the milling company over the years, was praised by Mr Nand Persaud and called the issue an isolated one. The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) is calling on media houses to act responsibly by reporting the facts and when in doubt, confirm with the relevant authorities before seeking to publish inaccuracies which has damning consequences in the long run.

Regards

Ministry of Agriculture