GTT’s Innov8 Summit

Technology meets culture, progress and inclusion

By Gibron Rahim

WE ARE living in a technological world. For good or ill, it is undeniable that modern technology is paving the way forward for the human race. It is essential then that we as Guyanese, not only adapt to technological advances but also innovate for ourselves. Motivating us to do just that will be one of the aims of GTT’s upcoming Innov8 Summit.

The Innov8 Summit will run from March 24, 25 and 27 at the Marriott Hotel. The summit will comprise two events. The Innov8 Expo, a technology expo, will be held on March 24 and 25. Hosted by GTT, the event will feature the latest Smart Tech and gaming tournaments, among other fixtures. The Innnov8 Business Forum hosted by GTT on March 27 will be aimed at business leaders, techpreneurs and investors and will feature international speakers and world-class technology solutions. Both events are free and all are invited to “come explore the technology future of Guyana”.

The inclusion of all Guyanese in technology is very much a part of GTT’s goals, as the Pepperpot Magazine learnt in conversation with Samantha Gooden, Marketing Consultant for GTT. She explained that a big part of GTT’s current initiatives is ensuring that it is equipping the people of Guyana with the ability to connect to an even greater degree with, not just their community, but with each other. “We have found that there’s no better way to get connectivity, or just an understanding of technology, than by helping to raise the bar with information,” Gooden said. She emphasised that information is not just education – it can also be “edutainment”.

The Innov8 Summit will unequivocally be in the category of “edutainment”. Gooden noted that the summit will be bringing together a level of education but also entertainment. GTT as a brand, as she explained, believes in three primary objectives. Being at the heart of its community is the first. “Anywhere our people are, we want to be there,” said Gooden. Sometimes this requires the company to go into various communities as it has been doing over the last several months for various campaigns, including Pinktober last year. Innov8 will be one of those occasions where the company would like to encourage the community to come to them with GTT creating a space to facilitate that.

Another GTT’s beliefs is in being at the heart of culture. “Culturally, Guyana is so diverse,” said Gooden. “There are six ethnicities that come together into one to make a beautiful, beautiful people.” GTT believes technology is the answer to the question of how to bring the tapestry of Guyanese culture together. Gooden explained that technology is more than mobile phones and Internet access – it is actually the fabric of our lives and lifestyles. GTT’s third primary objective is being at the heart of its products so that they have meaning to everyone who uses them.

The Summit

Over the three days of the summit, GTT will attempt to show the meaning of technology. Gooden highlighted the ways in which that exposition will be accomplished. The expo will have many booths with GTT’s strategic partners who are currently actively working in the technology market. “They are either creating products or they have products that are presently technologically advancements,” she said. Among these strategic partners are Starr Computers and Gizmos and Gadgets. There is also STEMGuyana which she noted has been doing a phenomenal job in working with Guyana’s primary school students and finding ways to make technology easier for our students to use.

The Innov8 Summit is coming at a time when GTT has chosen to be a very active corporate participant in Guyana. Last year the company received the awards Large Business of the Year and Corporate Citizenship from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). Gooden intimated that GTT would like to continue to do more work along those lines since it has recognised that as it changes, the entire country benefits.

The Innov8 Business Forum on March 27 will focus on the business community. The goal of that event will be to expand and share knowledge. “In order for there to be innovation there has to be collaboration,” Gooden stated clearly. “And at the core of collaboration is creativity.” The company aims to have gifted creatives already working in their respective fields sharing lessons with those who wish to learn them. Thus, there will be techpreneurs, developers, makeup artists, YouTubers and creative writers, to name a few. “We want it to be user-generated content from the mouths and hearts of the people who are already in the space, and they’re our own Guyanese,” she said. There will also be a Google Business Coach who will be sharing with young entrepreneurs the best ways to use Google to improve their businesses.

Women in technology

GTT strongly supports women in information and communications technology (ICT). Alluding to what happens in communities where women are educated Gooden said, “When women have educated the entire community benefits.” Women share the knowledge they gain with their children, their spouses and eventually their entire community. She noted that STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) has been one of those areas where many opportunities have not been available to women. Thankfully, GTT’s CEO believes very strongly in the empowerment of women, “Not just that their voices are heard,” she said, “but that they take their place among their male counterparts.”

Among the ways GTT has already been working toward ensuring that women are included in ICT has been through its partnership with STEMGuyana which is run and directed by Karen Abrams. The company recently made a commitment of $8 million toward STEM Guyana which will give Abrams more funds to do more of the work she has already been doing. GTT is also committed to empowering women as, “We believe that when you empower women and give them a platform it also inspires other women,” Gooden said.

GTT has also been making efforts to acknowledge women. For International Women’s Day the company’s CEO, Mr. Justin Nedd, took the leading ladies in STEM to lunch at Bistro. These women included The First Lady Sandra Granger, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, Karen Abrams and Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Chairperson, Della Britton.

Technology is leading the way to tomorrow and GTT is committed to helping Guyana along that path. “What you’re going to see GTT doing is being even more active in the community at the primary school level,” Gooden said. “We want all ships to rise together as the tide rises.” Guyana’s women and girls will be among the beneficiaries of that goal being reached. The Innov8 Summit is one of the steps in the direction of the future.