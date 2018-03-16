Zimbabwe Stun Ireland for top spot

(ESPNCricinfo) – SIKANDAR Raza has become Zimbabwe’s MVP in recent years: he is their middle-order enforcer, provides insurance with the ball, and even pulls off electric catches in the field. On Friday, Raza enhanced his reputation as Zimbabwe’s MVP with a punchy 69 on a slower-than-usual Harare pitch where every other batsman struggled. His 13th ODI half-century – and 12th in the last three years – rallied Zimbabwe from 139 for 7 to 211 for 9. The spinners, led by Tendai Chisoro, then made the score look bigger and ensured the hosts maintained their unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifier.

On a dry Harare surface, Ireland had only one specialist spinner in Andy McBrine, who returned 2 for 42. In contrast, Zimbabwe had two frontline spinners in Chisoro and captain Graeme Cremer in addition to Raza’s offbreaks and Sean Williams’ left-arm spin. Chisoro, who had taken the new ball, alone struck three times in the first 12 overs. He had captain William Porterfield miscuing a quick fizzer to short midwicket. The left-arm spinner proceeded to remove Ed Joyce and Niall O’Brien before Cremer and Williams took care of the middle order and the tail.

Opener Paul Stirling stood alone for Ireland, making 41 off 70 balls, before falling to a muddled mix-up, which encapsulated their batting effort. Ireland were ultimately rolled over for 104 in 34.2 overs.

Earlier, Raza had displayed great clarity: he manipulated the fields expertly in the middle overs before providing a finishing kick.