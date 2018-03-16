Windies Women continue woeful performances

(CMC) – WEST Indies Women extended their miserable winless run against New Zealand Women, when they crashed to a heavy 106-run defeat in the second Twenty20 International on Friday.

Chasing an imposing 186 for victory under lights at Bay Oval, the Caribbean side’s batting collapsed yet again, to leave them well short of their target at 79 for eight off their allotted 20 overs.

Kyshona Knight top-scored with 20 and was just one of three in double figures as the innings never got going, after losing a cluster of wickets up front.

Pacer Sophie Devine helped wreck Windies with three for 12, while off-spinner Leigh Kasperek ended with two for 13.

Earlier, the hosts piled up 185 for three off their 20 overs after being sent in, with Amy Satterthwaite hammering an unbeaten 71 and wicketkeeper Katey Martin stroking 65.

They were given a steady start by Devine and captain Suzie Bates, who put on 33 off 26 deliveries for the first wicket.

Devine, dropped at point by Hayley Matthews off speedster Shamilia Connell off the first ball of the match, struck 27 from 21 balls with three fours and a six, while Bates made 14.

Connell got the breakthrough when Bates dragged on a cross-batted heave in the fifth over and Devine followed in the seventh, holing out to Matthews at long-on off seamer Akeira Peters on 52 for two.

The Windies joy was short-lived, however, as Satterthwaite and Martin combined in a 124-run, third wicket stand to put New Zealand in command.

Sattherthwaite faced 42 balls and belted nine fours and a couple of sixes while Martin stroked 11 fours, also off 42 deliveries, to record her second straight half-century.

Faced with staging their highest-ever successful run chase, the Windies crumbled under the pressure and lost early wickets.