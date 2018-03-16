West Berbice cricket clubs accuses Black of unfairness

– Claims of nepotism for almost two decades

By Rajiv Bisnauth

A MAJORITY of cricket clubs under the auspices of the West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) has criticised the imbalance of power within the WBCA, calling it an injustice to not only certain club administrators, but players as well.

The criticism comes in the wake of David Black being returned unopposed as President of the WBCA for the 10th consecutive year.

The association had its annual general meeting and elections on March 8 last, at the Fort Wellington Secondary School.

A member from one of the cricket clubs, who spoke on condition of anonymity, informed Chronicle Sport that Black believes he owns cricket in West Berbice.

“It’s straight forward…this man (Black) feels he owns cricket in West Berbice. He has been the President for the association for more than 15 years now, and he has done nothing…absolutely nothing to improve the cricket. All he cares about is power and not only power, the entire executive under his watch is either family or close friends,” the club member stated.

Another club member, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said Blacks’ incompetence and attitude towards certain clubs could have been the reasons he was re-elected for another term.

Asked if he was surprised by Blacks’ re-election, the fuming club member pointed out that “Blacks has his support…he has clubs who hardly play the game, so those are the clubs that supported him…those are the clubs who turned up at the elections and voted for him.

“As per the elections, most clubs received the notice two days prior to March 8; it was never in the public eyes that the association will have elections, so I think that is an issue… notices must be out at least two weeks prior to the elections date”.

Defense

However, Black was quick to defend the widespread criticism. He said he has always acted in the best interest of West Berbice cricket.

Black, a former national Under-19 team manager, also pointed out that the elections process was transparent and was held within the constitutional framework of the association.

The other executives of the association are: Danraj Hamish (Vice-President), Carol Nurse (Secretary), Stembiso Williams (Assistant Secretary), Derrick McCalmon (Treasurer) and Carlston Nurse (Assistant Treasurer).

The committee members are Glenford Fordyce, Travis Moore, Godfrey Carmichael and Jaipaul Heeralall.