UCL quarter-Finals drawn

(REUTERS) – JUVENTUS were given a chance to avenge last year’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid when the two sides were drawn together for the quarter-finals of this year’s competition on Friday.

The last eight also produced an all English pairing as Premier League leaders Manchester City were drawn against Liverpool, the only team to have beaten Pep Guardiola’s side in the league this season.

In the other ties, Barcelona will face AS Roma, bringing back unhappy memories for the Italian side who lost 6-1 on their last visit to the Nou Camp in November 2015, and Sevilla, who beat Manchester United in the last round, will take on Bayern Munich.

The first leg will be played on April 3/4 with the return matches one week later.