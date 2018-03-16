Guyana’s top horses ready to do battle tomorrow at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne

GUYANA and the Caribbean’s top race horses are ready to do battle tomorrow when the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club runs off its Phagwah six-race meet at the club’s facility, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

The main event will see horses classified `E’ and Lower competing for a first prize of $700, 000.

In other events for the day, animals classified `K’ and Lower will compete for the first-place prize of $160,000 over a distance of six furlongs, while `H’ and Lower will go over seven furlongs for a winning purse of $300,000.

‘L’ and Lower class horses have a race for $150 000 first prize over a distance of five furlongs; ‘I’ , ‘J’ and Lower for a $200,000 top prize over a distance of six furlongs; and the ‘L’ Class non-winners going five furlongs for the top prize of $120, 000 and a trophy.