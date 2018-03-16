BVA names squads for one-day tourney against Demerara

THE Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) has selected its male and female squads to represent them in a one-day tournament today at the GUYSUCO Apprentice Training Centre Hostel, Corentyne, Berbice.

The male squad comprises D. Lutchman, L. David, A. Moore, J. Jagmohan, T. Farley, S. Seechrand, D. AlAhmad and A. Bowling.

Fazeena Alpine, Alisha Mohabir, Arliyah Mohabir, Philana Sampson, Candesa Mentore, Allison Haynes, Keisha Rodrigues, Amanda Mohan and Krystal Paddy will make up the female squad.

The players named are asked to report to the hostel by 09:00hrs today.

BVI’s president, Levi Nedd along with Errol Chase are the coaches for the two squads.