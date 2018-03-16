3 bandits killed

…after trailing bank customer

THREE suspected bandits are now dead following a fierce gun battle with the police at the Kingston Seawall on Thursday, after allegedly trailing a customer from a commercial bank in the city.

Dead are 46-year-old Dextroy Cordis called Dutty of Grove, East Bank Demerara; Kwame Assanah of Buxton, East Coast Demerara; and 57-year-old Errol Adams also known as Dynamite of Buxton, ECD.

When Guyana Chronicle arrived on the scene around 13:00hrs, investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had already cordoned off a substantial part of the Kingston Seawall but from a distance, three motionless bodies could have been seen lying on the road alongside a black car, PTT 9034. It is alleged that the suspected bandits were the occupants of the vehicle.

At the scene, investigators and senior police officials were tight lipped on the situation, with one senior official only stating to the press that persons were “suspected trunkers.”

However, hours after the shooting incident, which reportedly took place around 12:00hrs, the Guyana Police Force released a statement detailing what allegedly transpired.

According to the Police, at around 10:30hrs on Thursday, based on information received from ‘operatives’ performing duty in the vicinity of Scotia Bank on Robb Street, ranks of an anti-crime patrol in an unmarked vehicle began trailing a motorcar with two suspicious looking characters who were in the vicinity at the time.

The suspects were reportedly seen following a customer who had exited Scotia Bank and had driven off in a motorcar.

According to the police, the customer upon arrived at the Kingston Seawall, parked his motorcar, and it was then that he was pounced upon by the suspects.

“…the two suspicious looking characters in the motorcar drove up to the customer’s vehicle and exited, one brandishing a small arm at the customer,” the police stated, while adding that the police anti-crime patrol, which by then was in close proximity, called out to the suspected bandits, but instead of listening to the police, the one armed with a gun discharged several rounds, and the police returned fire.

“This initial exchange resulted in the demise of the two persons, later identified as Dextroy Cordis also known as Dutty, 46, of Grove, EBD and Kwame Assanah, age unknown, of Buxton, ECD,” the police disclosed.

But the shootout between the suspected bandits and the lawmen did not end there. According to the police, seconds after the initial exchange of gunfire, two males were seen on a CG motorcycle in close proximity of the motorcar of the now dead suspects.

One of the two persons on the motorcycle reportedly shot at the police several times who again returned fire which resulted in another person being shot dead.

The third person was identified as Errol Adams also known as Dynamite, 57 years old – a known character of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and Buxton, ECD. His accomplice sped away on the motorcycle, the police said.

“A 9mm pistol, along with a magazine containing seven live rounds and four spent shells was found next to the body of Dextroy Cordis,” the police further reported.

“The motorcar which was driven by the now deceased Kwame Assanah was searched and the following items were found therein: a supernumerary precept, one driver’s licence, ten passports belonging to himself and family members, a key used by trunkers, two handcuff keys, a bandana and clothing,” the police added.

The roof and windshield of the police anti-crime vehicle were damaged by the gunfire from the suspects. It was noted that Kwame Assanah and Errol Adams were previously arrested in connection with several offences and Dextroy Cordis was previously granted bail on a simple larceny charge to wit ‘trunking’.

Meanwhile, at the scene, close relatives of Dextroy Cordis wept bitterly as they accused the police of staging the crime scene.

An eyewitness told Guyana Chronicle that shortly after 12:00hrs, he heard loud gunshots and upon enquiring, saw a man lying on the ground. The witness, who was uncertain whether it was a shootout between police and suspected bandits, recalled seeing men in bullet proof vests long before the “police” arrived on the scene. According to him, from his location, he could not have seen much. However, he said “there was a black van and two tint up cars,” onsite at the time of the shooting.

According to the police, Thursday’s operation was as a result of improved collaboration.

“Following several incidents of robbery under arms committed on customers who would have gone to various commercial banks to conduct financial transactions within recent times, surveillance and collaboration with key stakeholders were improved,” the police stated.