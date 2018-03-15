Update: Three suspected bandits killed in shootout with police

-men trailed customer from Scotia Bank

Three suspected bandits were killed by the police following a shootout on the Georgetown seawall on Thursday.

According to the police , the men have been identified as Dextroy Cordis also known as “Dutty” 46, of Grove, East Bank Demerara , Kwame Assanah, age unknown, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Errol Adams also known as “Dynamite” age 57 of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and Buxton, ECD.

According to the police , following several incidents of robbery under arms committed on customers after completing transactions at various commercial banks ,surveillance and collaboration with key stakeholders were improved.

Police said on Thursday around 1030hrs, based on information received from ‘Operatives’ performing duty in the vicinity of Scotia Bank on Robb Street in the city that a motorcar with two suspicious looking characters was in the vicinity, ranks of an anti-crime patrol in an unmarked vehicle were alerted .

The ranks followed the vehicle which by this time was observed following a customer who had exited the said bank and was in a motorcar.

Police said at the Kingston Seawall , the customer parked his motorcar and the two suspicious looking characters in the motorcar, drove up to the customer’s vehicle and exited, one brandishing a small firearm at the customer.

Ranks of the police anti-crime patrol, which was in close proximity , called out to the suspicious looking characters but one who was armed discharged several rounds at the police who returned fire.

Police said the initial exchange resulted in the deaths of Cordis and Assanah.

Shortly after the exchange of gunfire, two males were observed on a Honda CG motorcycle in close proximity to the motorcar of the now dead suspects, and one of the two persons on the motorcycle discharged several rounds at the police.

According to the police , ranks returned fire and a third person, who was later identified as Adams, a known character to the lawmen , was mortally wounded. His accomplice sped away on the motorcycle.

Police recovered a 9mm Pistol along with a magazine containing seven live rounds and four spent shells were found next to the body of Cordis. The roof and windshield of the police anti-crime vehicle were damaged by the gunfire from the suspects.

Police said the motorcar , a Toyota Ist bearing registration PTT 9034 which was driven by Assanah, was searched and a number of items were found. These include a supernumerary precept, one driver’s licence, ten passports belonging to himself and family members, a key used by “trunkers”, two handcuff keys, a bandana and clothing.

Assanah and Adams were previously arrested in connection with several offences and Cordis was previously granted bail on a simple larceny charge.

Last February Cordis appeared in court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when he answered to a charge of robbing Balachandra Hardwar GYD$1,043,749, and a number of documents in the city.