Students injured in Bartica boat accident

-President David Granger instructs full investigation

Several students of Bartica are hospitalised following a boat accident involving a ‘David G’ boat in the vicinity of River’s View, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) on Wednesday evening.

President David Granger last evening visited the four injured students at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they are currently undergoing medical treatment.He instructed that an investigation be launched into the accident..

Those injured are Iola Thornhill, 14 years old, Akiem Williams, 21 years old, Cleveloyd Edmonds, 15 years old and Sheniele Maschette, 16 years old.

Additionally, the Head of State has committed to providing the necessary assistance to aid the recovery process of the injured persons.