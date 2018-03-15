Sheena Campbell is Charity Secondary School Queen

By Indrawattie Natram

ELEGANCE Intelligence and Creativity were on full display as the six delegates in the Miss Charity Secondary School Talented Teen pageant competed for the crown last Saturday night.

The Bi-annual pageant hosted by the school’s PTA was well attended by members of the community who all came out to show support for their favourite delegate.

Crowned as Queen for the pageant was 15-year-old Sheena Campbell who vowed to continue with her platform promoting Social Cohesion in her school. Immediately after winning the pageant, Campbell said she was elated and completely ecstatic about taking the crown home.

Sheena related that her victory was as a result of hard work, intense research and rehearsals. The new Queen used the opportunity to congratulate her fellow delegates and thanked all of her well-wishers and supporters.

As the pageant unfolded Saturday night, screams and cheers could have been heard in the crowd as the suspense rose. Alicia Cummings was announced as First runner-up and Princess while Sheena Campbell was crowned Queen. During the announcement anxious faces were seen everywhere as delegates were then called back on stage for the grand revelation.

The best smile went to Alicia Cummings and Miss Congeniality was awarded to Satra Moses Duchess. Then after much anticipation, Satra Moses was announced as the Second runner-up.

The delegates brought creativity and colour to the stage as they all displayed their creative wear coinciding with their platform.

Fifteen-year-old Francelina Joseph received the prize for best creative wear since she perfectly captured her platform. Francelina Joseph wore an outfit made out of discarded materials. Her skirt, headdress and wings were all made of newspaper which was spray painted to add a touch of colour. Francelina blew the judges away with her bag that was made out of a recycled food box.

The talent segment proved to be the most entertaining portion of the evening the delegates depicted their platforms in the form of poems and dances. Satra Moses received the best talent for her energetic and crowd-pleasing dance. Satra took the stage clad in full fitness gear as she danced to ‘I like to move it’ from the movie Madagascar. Satra encouraged and showed the audience just how to get fit as she incorporated exercises using a dumb bell.

Elegance and fineness were then displayed by each delegate as they modeled their evening wear. Each delegate was tastefully and exquisitely decked out in their gowns that shimmered and lit up the stage. The Best Gown prize was given to Satra Moses as she wore her Mwanza Glenn design with poise.

The competition then became intense as the intelligence segment soon followed. Even though some delegates briefly stumbled they all gave answers which was testimony to the intense research done by the girls.

Sheena Campbell answered her question with confidence and eloquence. Sheena was asked to name three methods that can be utilised to promote Social \Cohesion in Charity. She confidently responded saying that she will collaborate with the Ministry of Social Cohesion to host a Culture Festival as well as form a social cohesion group and use the social and mass media to continuously spread the word about social cohesion. Her response was adjudged the best answer.

The Creative Director of the pageant Miss Yonel Fraser in an interview with this newspaper indicated the school realised that beauty pageants should not only be centred on beauty and as such the school took the decision to incorporate a project as part of their final score.

Each delegate was tasked with executing a project to benefit the school. Alicia Cummings received the award for Best Project as she constructed a few aesthetic plant holders to beautify the school and remind her schoolmates that it is important to go green and plant more.

The pageant was judged by Natasha Smith a former beauty pageant contestant and a judge at the National Miss Indigenous Pageant for six years; Miss Natisha Parrs, a teacher and model; and Bodnarine Harrinarine, Deputy Headteacher at Anna Regina Secondary School.

The other contestants were Lovern Edmonds and Aloma Vansluytman.